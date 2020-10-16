Palmyra man sentenced for possessing child pornography

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) – A Palmyra man was sentenced on Friday for producing child pornography. U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said 35-year-old David Gfeller will spend 15 years behind bars and 15 years supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi said Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo received information from an international law enforcement network in February 2019 that child pornography, which potentially originated in Wester New York, had been recovered by authorities in multiple countries including France, Belgium, Italy, Germany and Portugal. Rossi said the images depicted a prepubescent minor.

With assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Homeland Security Investigation Special Agents used data associated with the images to locate the residence at which the images had been produced. The victim was located.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and arrested Gfeller for producing the child pornography on March 1, 2019.