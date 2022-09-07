PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Palmyra-Macedon schools were placed on lockout due to a nearby police investigation involving a gun, school officials said Wednesday.

According to investigators, Palmyra police were called to West Jackson Street around 10:30 a.m. for the report of a stolen vehicle. When officers got to the scene, they found Michael Robinson, 48, inside the vehicle.

Police said Robinson would not leave the vehicle. Officers believed he had a weapon, so state troopers and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene.

The school district was notified of the incident before 11 a.m. and they placed the high school, middle school, and primary school on lockout as classes proceeded as normal — although nobody was allowed in or out of the building.

Police said Robinson was taken into custody without incident after hours of negotiations. Charges are pending.

The lockout was lifted around 3 p.m. after school officials were notified the situation was secured. Parents were able to pick up their children following the end of the lockout.

School officials in a statement said:

“We understand this situation may have created challenges for families, but this procedure was in effect for the safety of all involved.

We’re grateful for our connection with local police, and for your patience and understanding with the District Implemented its Safety Plans.“

No official information has been released as to what the incident was.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.