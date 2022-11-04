ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The investigation into former Police Accountability Board Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds has not been released yet. Officials initially expected the investigation into Reynolds to be completed by the end of October.

The Police Accountability Board (PAB) was created in 2019. The purpose of the organization is to review complaints against the Rochester Police Department.

The board held an in-person meeting for the first time in 2022. During the meeting, PAB Chair Larry Knox explained that the investigation is expected “any day now.”

“I haven’t seen it, I don’t know what’s in it, there will be a narrative and recommendations from the investigation for us and City Council, and maybe others,” Knox said. “It’s frustrating to have to go this long. The last update that we got today — within a matter of days, we’ll have that report.”

Reynolds was placed on administrative leave back in May due to unknown allegations. Reynolds filed complaints against the board and the City of Rochester and is seeking his job back.

Staff members, such as the former board chair Shani Wilson, have since stepped down from the PAB and others have been fired. Many others have called for Duwaine Bascoe, the PAB’s acting manager, to be fired.

The next PAB meeting is scheduled for November 17.