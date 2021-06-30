PAB announces 2 new senior staff appointments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board announced the addition of two Rochesterians to its senior staff.

Natalie Banks began her role as the Chief of Public Affairs in May, a position responsible for ensuring our community is educated about and engaged in the Board’s work. Rosabel Antonetti joined the staff in late June as the Chief of Operations, a position responsible for ensuring the Board functions accessibly, smoothly, and transparently.

“We are thrilled to be bringing on two remarkably talented women who are deeply rooted leaders in our community,” Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds said in a statement. “With these two positions filled, the Board can move quickly to build our agency into the tool of accountability and change our community needs. The work continues.”

Banks holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Communications from Buffalo State College and a Master’s degree in Strategic Leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College.

Antonetti is a graduate Monroe Community College and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from Rochester Institute of Technology, along with a certificate in Nonprofit Management from St. John Fisher College.

Banks and Antonetti are both graduates of the United Way’s African-American Leadership Development Program (AALDP) and Latino Leadership Development Programs (LLDP), respectively.

Rochester City Councilmembers announced Tuesday that they will seek a further appeal of a court ruling that stripped the Police Accountability Board of its disciplinary powers.

Earlier this month, city council officials say Appellate Division of the Fourth Judicial Department upheld a previous ruling that removed the PAB’s disciplinary power, the latest in what has been a long legal battle with the Rochester Police Locust Club on what the new accountability board can and cannot do.