Pennsylvania police searching for man believed to be in Finger Lakes area after wife found dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man that they believe may be in the Finger Lakes area.

On August 13, police went to the home of Patricia and Richard Walski and discovered Patricia dead with a gunshot wound in the head.

Her husband, 51-year-old Richard, has not been located. Richard is wanted for questioning his wife’s death.

Monday night, authorities found Walski’s dog “Yukon,” a 5-year-old chocolate lab, alive in Honey Pot, Pennsylvania.

“Walski is also known to frequent many fishing areas in New York State including the Finger Lakes NY, Oswego NY, Hampton Harbor / Watertown New York area and the Genesee River in the Rochester New York area,” officials from Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release.

Pennsylvania State Police, the Luzerne County Detectives Agency and the Game Commission are all assisting with the search for Walski.

Anybody with any information or who had contact with Walski between July 31 and now, are asked to call PSP Wyoming at 570-697-2000.