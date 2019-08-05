Overwhelming support for dogs rescued from Naples home

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Humane Society have their hands full. They are caring for 80 dogs that were removed from a Naples home last Wednesday.

Richard Justice and Jane Justice were charged with animal cruelty. They didn’t give the dogs enough food or water.

Sweetiepie was one of the many dogs rescued from the home. “They are being treated for internal parasites and some eye issues from the matting and the fleas,” said Dianne Faas, manager at the Ontario County Humane Society. “They are also having a couple of ear problems.”

The good news is that they are getting better each day.

“They are becoming more friendly. More and more are coming to the from of the cages to greet us when we walk through,” said Faas. “So they are getting the hang of that they are no longer in those conditions and we are here to help them.”

The Ontario County Humane Society was overwhelmed with donations. Some people already want to give the dogs a forever home.

“I saw online about what happened to the dogs and I just felt like I needed to take one,” said Tyraine Miles. “Any way I can help out.”

“To think that people are coming from great distances just to let us know that they can help and asking how they can help is just astounding to us,” said Faas.

Although they cannot be adopted just yet everyone just want to make sure these furry friends get a happy ending.

“It was just heartbreaking to me,” said Miles. “I didn’t like the fact there were so many in one place and obviously they weren’t being taken care of. I’m just happy they were found and getting the care they need now.”

If you are interested in donating food for the dogs the Ontario County Humane Society is asking for gift cards. Because of all the donations they are running out of storage space. For more information on other ways you can donate visit their website at ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.