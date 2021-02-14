Overnight shooting leaves man with serious injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to Strong Memorial Hospital on Sunday shortly after 1 a.m.

The RPD said the incident took place on the 800 block of S Clinton Avenue.

Officers said the victim is a 20-year-old man from Rochester and he was shot at least once in his upper body. Medical personnel at SMH said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone who has further information is asked to call 911.

