Overdose victims remembered with vigil in Highland Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crowd gathered in Highland Park Sunday evening to remember local overdose victims.

“It means a lot when you’re grieving and you’re surrounded by people that care,” said Carol Hulsizer, Executive Director of Mission Recovery and Hope, an organization working to help people affected by addiction.

As the sun set at the park, candles were raised in remembrance.

“We want to let families know that we know their pain, they’re not alone, and we’re going to do everything we can to try to help,” Hulsizer continued.

87 people have died of overdoses this year in Monroe County alone, according to the county’s Heroin Task Force.

Along with the remembrance, an 800-pound piece of art in the shape of a spoon was displayed. Domenic Esposito, an artist and activist based in the Boston area, has taken to several places around the country to raise awareness.

“We’ve had families sign it, and we went to ten states fifteen cities last year over the course of a month,” Esposito said.

Signatures can be seen on the artwork, written in memory of loved ones lost to the crisis.

“We owe it to the families to get out there and make sure this is seen in public,” Esposito added.

International Overdose Awareness Day is this Monday, August 31.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, click here to go directly to the Monroe County Heroin Task Force web page, which has several resources available to help.