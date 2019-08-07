Overdose rates not dropping, doctors, advocates call for less opioid prescriptions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Monroe County Opioid Task Force, 110 people overdosed in July and 18 people died. So far this year, 478 people have overdosed on opioids and 72 people have died. These numbers have remained largely unchanged from last year’s numbers, with July 2018 having 110 overdoses and 18 deaths.

Janet Russell lost her 25-year-old son, Shane, to opioids three years ago. He started with marijuana, which led to oxy cotton, then to heroin. He was in and out of treatment programs and jail. After nine months in jail, he told her he wanted to get clean.

“He said that’s it, I’m gonna be clean now nothing’s gonna stop me because I’ve been clean for nine months, I can do this, and three days later the police showed up. He was dead, he overdosed, and they told me,” Russell said.

Russell said Shane took some of the pills from his grandfather. He had a back problem and was being prescribed more than he needed. Dr. Matthew Schiralli is a member of a team of doctors working to reduce the number of unused pills.

“It’s unfortunately common for patients to save excess prescriptions for when they might need them in the future, and for most unnecessary pills they’re not locked up they’re, not safely stored and so then people in the community can have access to those pills,” said Dr. Schiralli.

The initiative includes doctors from 18 different hospitals, including six here in the Rochester region. They’re working to come up with new guidelines for prescribing opioids after routine surgeries.

In addition to opioids getting into the wrong hands, overprescribed narcotics can also have negative impacts on a patient’s recovery. Dr. Schiralli said the number of pills to prescribe and how long to take them is still up to each doctor. This is an effort to set a best practice across the board.

Russell said regulations like this would make a difference.

“It was drugs, they were ruining him, you know, I had all these dreams for him,” she said.

Russell and her sister are trying to decrease the number of opioid overdoses. They’re volunteers with Hope Dealers, which is a group in Rochester raising awareness about addiction and getting people into recovery.

“We’re heartbroken every time we hear that there’s more, that there’s another overdose, that our work we can’t get them all, and we need more help.”

Russell’s fiance, Kevin Halat, made this video about a statue he built at Evergreen Memorial Garden. The garden was built by Rocco Stagnitto. Russell said, “It represents the addiction crisis we are facing.”