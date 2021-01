We may catch some fleeting breaks of sun to start out before clouds take over the rest of Friday.

We wake up to temperatures in the low 30s in the morning while our incoming weather system inches closer to the region. The leading edge of any showers of rain and wet snow with this system won't arrive into the region until much later tonight. Expect mostly rain showers to begin north of the thruway as temperatures remain high enough to support less frozen precipitation, and a rain to snow mix for those across higher elevations. As colder air slowly works its way in overnight most of the rain should turn to a bit of wet snow. Accumulations will be minor to say the least with nothing more than a half of an inch to an inch of snow expected in some spots by Saturday afternoon. A more detailed breakdown can be found in the article below.