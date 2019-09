ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) — State police responded to a home in Wayne County for an animal abuse complaint.

Officers obtained a search warrant after the homeowner was uncooperative.

Responding officers then found 98 chickens, 11 dogs, five cats and two rabbits at the home located on Ontario Center Road.

The animals were allegedly living in poor living conditions and have since been taken to a local animal shelter.

An investigation is underway and there have been no arrests.