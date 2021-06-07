Outdoor concerts returning to Downtown Rochester with ‘Live at MLK!’

The band Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad performs at Rochester’s summer concert series Party in the Park on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of the Rochester Lilac Festival and Party in the Park have announced Live at MLK!, beginning June 25.

Organizers said details about Party in the Park are forthcoming and will be announced soon. Live at MLK! last ran in 2019 hosting George Thorogood and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, prior to the pandemic.

Get The Led Out, the premier Led Zeppelin tribute band, will open this year’s season on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Downtown Rochester. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday June 7 at 10 a.m. and must be purchased online in advance. Pricing is $18 advance (plus service fees), $25 day-of, and a limited number of VIP at $55.

All patrons must show proof of the COVID-19 vaccination either with their vaccine card or through the Excelsior Pass.

Returning to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square:

Craft beer garden featuring rotating showcase of IPA’s, ciders, stouts, and more

A Bubbly Bar with prosecco and mimosas

VIP Ultra Lounge and Chill Lounge that will feature access to private lounge areas, full bar, private A/C restrooms, front stage access and a commemorative lanyard. Tickets to the VIP Ultra Lounge and Chill Lounge must be purchased in advance online and will be available on a limited basis for each show

Patrons may bring blankets and one sealed bottle of water into the park. Lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets will not be allowed in. Shows are rain or shine/no refunds.

Parking is available at nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St. and at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St. Parking will also be available at The Strong Museum, 1 Manhattan Square.