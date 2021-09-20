Out of state organization meets with Rochester Neighborhood Safety Office to propose anti-gun violence plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — The quadruple shooting early Sunday morning which left two people dead and sent two more to the hospital has put Rochester’s homicide total at 58 so far in 2021. It’s also pushed the city to invite an out-of-state organization to push the latest ideas to crack down on killings.

Those of the Rochester Neighborhood Safety Office have gathered with people at the Clinton Baden Community Center to welcome members of the Advance Peace Organization who came all the way from California to introduce a project they launched to crack down on gun violence. It is pushed those who already lost loved ones in shootings to speak out.

Since Vicki Lamar buried her son Mark Smith after he was gunned down in a home on Maryland Ave. On August 12th 14 other people in Rochester have been killed due to homicides.

“A lot of people are coming from broken homes and got no structure,” Lamar said. “They ain’t got no sense or family structure. We need to come together as a community and stop it.”

Neither her case nor the latest shooting Sunday leaving two other people dead has led to arrests or suspects wanted as investigators receive few tips. Advance Peace out of California is working to get around local fears of retaliation if they speak up so justice can be served.

“Please help me find justice for my son and for all the other victims that are out there,” Lamar begged. “He’s not the only one that’s getting killed. It is like every other day there is somebody getting killed. If you know something say something.”

“If we are going to successfully reduce gunfire in any city, we have to include those in our plans,” Devone Boggan with Advance Peace explained. “Those who are driving the gunfire in those cities.”

Advance Peace claims these practices showed success on the west coast and through the Rochester Neighborhood Safety Office plan to adopt the same practices to connect with people in heavy crime areas to communicate with officers when trouble hits safely and anonymously.

“Those communities typically know who those folks are at the center of firearm activity, but they also have folks we like to call assets in those communities,” Boggan added. “Who has a common lived experience and with some training and development can be capable mentors for those individuals.”

Organizers with Advance Peace finished the meeting taking questions from people to explain how their project works and the results seen on the west coast. Police still need your help to investigate multiple shootings over the summer. Your tips can be anonymous when calling Rochester Police to make sure you are protected. If you have any information about shootings this year please call their department immediately.