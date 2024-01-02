ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two witnesses of the car crash outside Kodak Center on New Year’s Eve spoke to News 8 Tuesday, each recalling the event from two different times.

One of these concertgoers in Joe Placidi, from Erie, Pennsylvania, who made to see moe. He and his friends left early to beat the traffic.

He said he spoke with an officer helping people to cross the street and went to find his car… Before the crash.

Suddenly we see this giant fireball rise up, like something out of an action movie, thinking “what the heck is going on, this can’t be intentional.”

People started screaming, and we saw a bunch of people running by the wreckage, and the one car, the SUV, was completely engulfed in flames, and it was pretty high up, up to the marquee on the Kodak building.

I couldn’t believe it, I was thinking that thank God it wasn’t five minutes earlier… I’m still a little shocked that it had happened.

Kevin Curtin lives in Vermont, but keeps a second home in Alfred. He works, in part, as a mental health counselor. He went to see this show with his 19-year-old son and his friends.

They stayed until the end of the show, spirits high, and as they were filing out, the fire alarm went off.

As soon as we got down to the second level, the security there filed us into a general room… Then we started hearing people screaming, there’s a car fire, a car is exploding… So there’s a little bit of panic going on.

I could see a car engulfed in flames, soon after, someone from security made an announcement that we were sheltering in place… It was about 45 minutes before we got out of there.

I think people were feeling pretty secure, not a lot of external panic… What if the show started on time, and ended on time, there’d be a lot more people out there, I don’t ruminate on that…

It was a scary situation and it could have been a lot worse it is very sad given the loss of life.