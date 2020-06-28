Out Alliance hosts march to celebrate Pride Month, BLM rally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rally was held over the weekend to honor both the Black Lives Matter movement and Pride month.

“It’s important for them to support each other because that’s — it coalition,” Riane Pares-Kane said.. “There’s power in numbers. It might start with the most oppressed group being represented but from there we can start building opportunities for others to let their voices be heard.”

Marchers rallied outside The Spirit Room and marched to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. This was one of at least three protests held in Rochester over the weekend.