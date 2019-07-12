Out Alliance calls for discussion of police presence at this year’s ROC Pride Parade

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Pride week in Rochester is just days away and on Thursday a sensitive issue was discussed ahead of the event.

The Rochester Out Alliance called for a discussion of the police presence at the parade, given the history the LGBTQ-plus community has had with police at certain points.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the stonewall riots in New York City, a confrontation with police that many consider to be the beginning of the gay rights movement.

Both the police and the Out Alliance are hoping to build mutual trust.

“We always talk about, it’s hard to hate up close right, said Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary. “So we have to have these conversations and sometimes these difficult conversations and anywhere that we can kind of make concessions as a police department we will as long as it doesn’t jeopardize public safety.”

“We were extremely pleased with the willingness of the police department and of the chief to sit for us for those conversations and to really be able to sort of broaden his horizons to figure out where we can work together to make this work,” said Out Alliance Communications Director Tamara Leigh.

Pride Week in Rochester kicks off Saturday, July 13th and continues all week. There are dozens of events across the area. For a full list click here.