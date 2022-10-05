ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County announced Wednesday they are partnering up with other community organizations to continue their fight against violence in Rochester.

The announcement came after recent fatal shootings and an incident where a three-year-old boy was critically injured during a shootout on North Clinton Avenue last week.

Community members joined the Rochester Police Department at a press conference on Wednesday to address recent incidents and to send a message to lawmakers.

“Our kids are scared… They’re afraid to leave their homes, they feel like if they leave their house they could be the next one that’s shot in a random shooting,” said Director Mike Hennessy of Rochester Youth for Christ. “Look at these laws, look at bail reform, look at parole reform, look at Raise the Age, and do something different.”

In relation to the three-year-old who was shot, officers said that two men were arrested in connection to the incident — with one of the suspects being a convicted felon, who was out at the time and awaiting sentencing.