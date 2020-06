Another taste of summer heat along with increased humidity are in play the rest of the afternoon. Expect abundant sunshine and a few clouds with chances for a shower or two to pop along a lake breeze boundary throughout the day. The majority of the day will be spent rain free and dry, and with the strong afternoon sun the UV index is at a 9 for today. Make sure to plan accordingly with any outdoor activities planned with daytime highs well into the 80s. The week then comes to a close with a cool down knocking on our door this evening.

Kicking off the weekend a weak cold front will bring a few passing showers early into Saturday which will hardly be noticeable at all. The noticeable part of this front will be the drop in humidity as dew points drop back into the 50s. The day will start with a few more clouds around with increasing sun towards the afternoon. The disturbance passing overhead could create enough forcing to pop some showers or storms throughout the day, so keep your eye to the sky.