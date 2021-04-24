Orleans County deputies investigating drowning of Holley man

MURRAY, N.Y. (WROC) – The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place Friday evening in the town of Murray.

Deputies say the initial report said a man and a dog were in a pond on Canal Road near the intersection of Francher Road at around 8:44 p.m.

Deputies say a witness was interviewed and it was determined that a man was in the water with a dog and had been yelling for help.

Orleans County fire companies and departments were called to the scene with search and rescue boats.

According to deputies, a fire department search boat was able to locate and remove the body at 11:14 p.m. Deputies identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Perkins of Holley.

The Orleans County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. Perkins’ body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by NYSP, NYS Environmental-Conservation Police, Murray Fire Department, Orleans County EMO and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Response Team.