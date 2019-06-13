Original Cream Ale rolls out new look and flavor Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Original Cream Ale, a New York staple since 1960, came out with a new style to their packaging as well as a new flavor, Lemon Strawberry!

The flavor has been in development for over half a year with six different test batches to find the most delicious fruit combination possible. "Lemon Strawberry Cream Ale is a delicious beer perfect for any outdoor occasion," says Genesee's brand director. "We love any opportunity to offer our fans exciting new flavor experiences."

The new Lemon Strawberry Cream Ale is set to be released on June 18 this year across New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

