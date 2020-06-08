1  of  74
Organizers work behind the scenes to make sure protests work smoothly

Local News

Rochester, NY (WROC)-  Community groups, city activists, and every day people come together at protests like the one on Sunday, doing everything from handing out water, to setting up voter registrations, all with the goal of ensuring the protests runs smoothly. 

Black Lives Matters was the central theme of a protest on Sunday, and on the ground activists like Phylis White trying are trying to take that message one step further.

“We also want to make sure that we get it out there that’s it’s important for us to register with the census, this is how we get funded,” said Phyllis White, a communist activists.

White spent the day helping people to navigate the census, by handing out phone numbers and website information.

Community group Save Rochester was handing out free signs, activities for the youth, but also stressing COVID-19 safety at a booth set up during the protest.

“Definitely want to practice social distancing and maintain health, so that’s why you see us with our masks, we have hand sanitizer water to keep everybody hydrated and snacks and activities for the youth, that’s what’s its about,” said Janiya Noble, with Save Rochester.

The Rochester Street Medic Collective could be seen at most protests-handing out water, snacks, and PPE to protesters.

They work with organizers to keep people safe during events-providing basic first aid and mental health care.

“A lot of time your normal first responders might not be able to make it in right away so we kind of provide a little bit of care, and  keep morale up, make sure everyone’s hydrated and has snacks, and has a good head on their shoulders for the day,” said Cory, with Rochester street medic collective.

The people I talked to plan to continue go to future protests, and do what they call necessary work to ensure people stay safe and informed.

