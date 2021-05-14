Organization begins ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign urging churches to get involved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is calling on clergy to play a bigger role in steering the city’s youth away from violence.



According to the Rochester Police Department, 22 homicides have been confirmed this year. Dozens more have been shot and injured – many of those involving people 20 years and younger.



Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County is looking to bring together hundreds of churches for outreach efforts through a ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign. So far, 50 have pledged to do what they can to make Rochester a safer city for young children.

“It is high time, it’s past time that we stop complaining about the violence that it’s heinous, that it’s terrible, that it’s vicious, that it doesn’t make any sense but yet we do nothing about it. So its time now for us to come together to do something about it.” Clay Harris with Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County said.

The organization is hosting a dinner for all local clergy to discuss the matter on May 25 at Hope Christian Fellowship.