Orange Zone Bars set up outdoors for Bills football

EOCHESTER, NY (WROC)— While bars in the orange zone can not have the packed seats and cheering crowds they’re use to for Bills Football, The Blossom Road Pub was able to turn their parking lot into a tailgate, taking into account covid-19 safety protocols of course.

Heaters, outdoor seating and a tv broadcasting the game is how fans at the Blossom Road Pub spent their night watching Buffalo Bills football.

“Yeah it’s been very challenging but its good that we are at least able to have guests outside and we’re making the best out of it,” said Drew Nye, co-owner Blossom Road Pub.

The Pub is under orange zone restrictions, meaning outdoor seating only, but owners say while it wasn’t like past years the night still was good for business.

“The tent was full. That’s all we could ever ask for did a lot of take out, sold a lot of chicken wings a lot of buffalo wings. And a lot of positivity lot of energy and you know it’s good to have people come together, socially distant of course,” said Nye.

And fans say being outside was felt like any other tailgate party as they got to enjoy a drink among friends-and watch the Buffalo Bills win their first AFC East title in 25 years.

“It’s nice to be able with everything that’s going on and with a lot of people having to shut down and close their doors to make it work and be there and be die hards and provide some sort of just fun and relief in these hard times,” said Marcus Lenear, co-owner Blossom Road Pub.

Owners said they had a great night and they were just happy to provide a spot for fans to safely watch the game and enjoy some company.