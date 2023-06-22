ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — July 21st, the highly anticipated motion picture from Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer,” hits theaters.

It follows J. Robert Oppenheimer’s creation of the atomic bomb in the 1940’s with a star studded cast. Cillian Murphy plays the title role, and its rounded out with an all-star cast.

Part of the movie was shot on custom-made film by Kodak: black and white large format IMAX film.

It’s a big story, so Kodak says Nolan wanted a special look for the film, so he turned to them for a specially-made 65mm film for IMAX, finished right here in Rochester. Kodak says 65mm has ten times the surface area as 35mm, the more typical format for major motion pictures.

“Nolan is one of our biggest customers,” said Commercialization Manager at Kodak, Diane​ Carroll‑Yacoby. “He engaged Kodak right from the beginning. He had several ideas he wanted to try, one of which was to capture some of the scenes in Oppenheimer in black and white large format negative, which unfortunately, we did not have available.”

But despite not having the film on hand, Kodak made it happen. They needed to recalibrate many of their tools.

The storage area for the wood casks

“The slitter” cuts the film to size

“The perforator” cuts the holes in the film

Operations Manager of Film Finishing, Kristen Taglialatela says it starts from the hand-made wood storage casks, fittingly stored in an Indiana Jones-esque high-ceiling warehouse.

The film is cut to size using what’s called a “slitter.” While the machine was not in use during News 8’s visit, Kodak says it was the same one used to cut the film for “Oppenheimer.”

After that, the film is sent through a perforator, which punches the iconic holes on the sides of the film. Taglialatela, who is a third generation Kodak employee, says this is what the projector holds on to run the film.

Next, it’s packaged and is ready for shipping.

“Fairy dust” is the leftover from the perforation process; Kodak says many directors and Hollywood execs take some with them as souvenir

Many of the workers have been there for decades; two of the operators who helped demonstrated this processes — Ricky and Tim — have nearly 80 years of combined experience.

Kodak says the extra work for custom film is more than worth it; it makes seeing the final product event sweeter.

“It’s so cool, and it’s really cool bringing your friends and family, (and say) ‘we made this film, I remember when this was going through the whole process,'” Taglialatela said.

“We view film as an art form,” said Carroll‑Yacoby. “Our local IMAX theater has a digital projector, so it won’t be shown on film here, but it still will look gorgeous and I’m so excited to see it.”

Kodak says, too: they’re hiring.