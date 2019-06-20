Opioid justice team addresses prescription drug abuser issue

The Opioid Justice Team held a meeting to talk about the issue with prescription drug abusers on Wednesday.

The group is composed of law firms and other partners around the state.

Wednesday’s presentation focused on a study that claims women are more likely to be prescribed opioids than men and two-thirds of women prescribed opioids are pregnant.

The group says it’s not just about representing the women and children.

Managing partner at Cooper Law Firm, Celeste Brustowicz, says “what we are trying to do is make sure that something is carved out for these children so that they can get access to the things that they need, the things that we think they are going to need in the future.”

The group says they also want to work towards a national study to learn about what will and won’t work for these kids.