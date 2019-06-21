Operation Buildup puts roof over Army vet’s head

Last night, Army Veteran Richard Leo was sleeping under a bridge.



Tonight, he has a roof over his head. It’s all thanks to operation buildup.

” Kind of felt like, a little embarrassed to luck out like this. I wasn’t expecting this. It’s kind of amazing,” said Leo.

Operation buildup is a non-profit made up of veterans who help veterans.

“This mission feels amazing. How much better does it get than offering a veteran in difficult circumstances everything he needs to build a better life?,” said the CEO of Operation Buildup, Justin Cogswell.

The apartment for Richard Leo comes with six months rent, paid in full.