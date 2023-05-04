ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend marks the opening of the new season at the Genesee Country Village & Museum!

You can step into the rich history and natural environment of the largest living history museum in New York and the third largest in the U.S.

It covers more than 600 acres and includes 68 buildings in the historic village, plus more than five miles of trails and habitats at the nature center.

For more info on the schedule of events and tickets, check out the rest of this interview in the video player and on the group’s website.