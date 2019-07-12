PALMYRA, NY (WROC) — Thursday marked opening night for the 82nd Hill Cumorah Pageant.

The event is held at Hill Cumorah in Palmyra and brings in tens of thousands of people from all over the area. It’s put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

This year’s show features the largest cast ever assembled with dramatic scene changes. This is the second to last year that the pageant will be hosted locally.

“Part of the reasoning behind it is you know its a huge event and the president of our church is saying we’re just not going to hold this huge event where it drives everybody out of their homes anymore. We want them to study the gospel in their homes. It’s a family type thing,” said Pageant President Neil Pitts.

The event runs until Saturday and then again from July 16 through 20.