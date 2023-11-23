ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — November through April is Open Door Mission’s busiest season —and with the temperature dropping the number of people entering the shelter has been increasing.

Vice President of Operations Robert Williams says the shelter has been seeing unprecedented numbers.

“We’ve been seeing in the 90’s for those staying in the shelter. We have a building capacity of about 99 but we’re in the low 90’s every night,” said Williams.

Williams says no matter the weather they are always in need of additional resources—but even more so during the winter.



“Hats, gloves, coats, scarves, anything that can keep someone warm when they’re out in the elements. If you want to give financially just go to our website and we can always use the funds that you provide to us to provide what we need at that time,” he said.

He says if you know someone in need, open door mission is available.



“We would like people to know we are here to support the community. Anyone that needs a place to get out of the cold, we’re here for them,” he said.



You can drop off physical donations at 20 North Plymouth Ave. They’re open Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5PM.

To make a financial donation click this link here.