ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Open Door Mission hosted its annual Hope Lives breakfast Thursday, with a very special guest — former Chicago Bear and NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary.

The non-profit hosts this breakfast each year to help introduce new people to its mission, which is to help the spiritual and physical needs of the homeless and provide hope to those who need a new start.

The CEO of the organization explained the types of things they’re looking for right now.

“Donations are so critical especially now,” said Anna Valeria-Iseman. “Things like socks and underwear are needed more than anything. All sorts of things especially winter gear, coats, hats, gloves. Because even with a mild winter, if you’re outside it’s still cold.”

The organization is also looking for donations of various canned foods and just opened their second homeless shelter.