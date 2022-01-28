Ontario man dies following crash near Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario man has died after veering off the road and colliding with a tree near State Route 21 in the Town of Palmyra Thursday.

According to authorities, Thomas Hemstreet was travelling South on State Route 21 when he left the road and collided with a tree yesterday afternoon. The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.