THE WEEKEND: We're starting off on a bright note with a lovely start to the weekend on tap. Temperatures will rise from the cooler 40s into the upper 50s and low 60s by this afternoon. The mild air in place will make things feel incredibly nice outside, so much so that you may be able to get away without a jacket. Breezes will be light out of the south, but less breezy than yesterday.

An approaching wave of low pressure will eventually bring a thin veil of clouds to the area by this afternoon with overcasts skies likely by dinner time. This all comes ahead of some rain we'll have to contend with for the second half of the weekend, but Saturday overall will be spent dry as rain holds off until the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures into Sunday in the 40s, but a cold front moving through will spark more scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures behind the front will keep highs in the upper 40s and low 50s during the afternoon, making for a rather chilly end to the weekend.