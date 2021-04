CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Highway Office will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those looking to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be held Wednesday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who wish to receive the vaccine must be 18 or older.

The Ontario County Highway Office is located on County Road 48 in Canandaigua. To register click here.