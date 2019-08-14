Ontario County Sheriff’s Office searching for clues in Phelps homicide

PHELPS, N.Y. – (WROC) — A homicide investigation continues in Ontario County. A body was found along Route 96 in the town of Phelps.

“I didn’t feel unsafe then and I don’t feel unsafe now,” said Edwina Czadzeck, who lives along the same stretch of road where the body was found.

A motorist driving down Route 96 in Phelps discovered a body last night. The motorist called 9-1-1 and deputies arrived one hour later. They found an unidentified male. He had been shot in the upper body.

“We are actively investigating this as a homicide,” said Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson. “The district attorney has been advised and arrived at the scene last night.”

Ontario County Coroner Jeff Long responded to the scene and ordered the body to be transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

Although the Sheriff’s Office is calling this a homicide there is no official cause of death or a name.

“We are currently working hard to identify this individual,” said Henderson.

“I don’t care if it is a small town or inner city,” said Czadzeck. “None of is are really safe in that sense. You just try to arm you and your family, lock your doors, and try to be safe.

Sheriff Henderson says people who live in the area don’t have anything to worry about. He says it is an isolated incident.

He is also asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to call 585-396-4638. You can also leave information online at the Ontario County Sheriff website.