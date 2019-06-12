Ontario County Sheriff's Office reveals new patrol vehicle graphics Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ontario County, NY (WROC) - Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has introduced new graphics for patrol vehicles.

The current graphics have been in place since 1999 and Sheriff Henderson wanted to update the look since taking office at the beginning of 2019. The familiar red and white color scheme will remain.

A number of members of the sheriff's office collaborated on the design, colors and style of the new graphics which now feature a Native American in the center of the badge and the words "Serving Since 1789."

The new vehicle graphics will be implemented over the course of the next several years as the older patrol vehicles are phased out.