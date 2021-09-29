Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson resigns amid harassment allegations

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson resigned Wednesday. The resignation went into effect immediately.

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors called for Henderson’s resignation in early September, saying the results of an investigation sparked by a number of complaints to an anonymous tip line were “extremely concerning and highlight the poor leadership, lack of integrity and low employee morale within the [sheriff’s] office.”

Officials say those anonymous complaints accused Henderson and other higher-ups of sexually harassing employees of the sheriff’s office, creating a toxic work environment. Henderson was also accused of seeking to retaliate against the complainants.

“There had been an anonymous complaint regarding a sexual harassment investigation into the sheriff’s office and he had demanded the HR (Human Resource) Department to hear the audio recording of the anonymous complaint, so that he could identify the complainant, go after them, and nail them to the wall,” Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt said.

The Ontario County Police Benevolent Association (OCPBA) issued a statement September 21, saying an “overwhelming majority” of the organization’s members believed Henderson created a “toxic culture.” They said they did not have confidence in the sheriff to continue to lead the office.

Henderson previously said he would not resign. As a result, the Ontario County Public Safety Committee passed two resolutions giving an investigations committee subpoena power to pursue the matter. The county also set out to develop a task force which would remove the 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Division from the purview of the sheriff’s department.

Statement from Henderson’s attorney

Representatives of the Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Ontario County recently met and determined that it is in the best interest of the Sheriff, his family, and the employees of Ontario County that the Sheriff resign his office effective immediately. Neither the Sheriff nor the County have any additional statement regarding the Sheriff’s resignation. Eugene Welch, Esq. — Attorney for Kevin Henderson

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.