Update

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday New York State Police said that the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of Roy “RJ” Vandemortel.

The 30-year-old has been missing September 30.

Details are limited at this time. Vandemortel was last seen at the TOPS Plaza in Clifton Springs

