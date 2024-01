ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in Rochester Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the 24-year-old man was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle around 8:15 p.m. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police were not immediately able to determine where the presumed shooting took place. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.