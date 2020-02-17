Ontario County man steals Highway Department pickup truck, abandons it in Rochester

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Valentine’s Day for stealing a South Bristol Highway Department pickup trick back in November.

On November 13, 2019, Ross Thompson II unlawfully entered the South Bristol Town Highway Department building and stole keys to a Highway Department pickup truck.

Thompson used the keys to drive the truck to the City of Rochester, where he abandoned the truck. The truck was later recovered, undamaged.

Friday, Thompson pleaded guilty in county court to burglary in the third degree for the November incident, and was arrested by Sheriff Henderson.

A date for Thompson’s sentencing has not yet been released.