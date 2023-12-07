ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Bloomfield man was sentenced Thursday for defrauding investors of nearly $2 million.

According to prosecutors, Thomas Corsaro, 60, positioned himself as an investment advisor from November 2020 to November 2022. During that time, Corsaro received a total of $1,712,469.32 from eight investors. He did not invest those funds, instead spending the money for his own personal use and depositing some into personal and business bank accounts.

Corsaro repaid just over $265,000 before the criminal investigation began. He was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday and ordered to pay back $1,447,809.19.