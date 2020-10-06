Ontario County Humane Society hosts fall open house

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Humane Society – Happy Tails Animal Shelter hosted its second annual Paws for Fall Celebration and Festival on Sunday in celebration of 31 years of serving animals that are in need of homes and animals that have been abused.

The open house was free and offered tons of family-fun activities including pumpkin decorating, face painting, arts and crafts while visiting the shelter’s farm animals.

Adoption coordinator Erika Murphy was on site for any guests who were interested in adopting a dog or cat.

The OCHS is located on County Road 48 in Canandaigua. OCHS is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping animals find loving homes and to save animals from abuse.