ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple beaches have reopened, and sandbags will continue to be distributed this upcoming weekend following flooding in Ontario County Sunday, according to an update.

Officials say as of Friday, power has been restored to a handful of homes within the area that were affected. They add residents are continuing to work on cleaning out debris as well as damaged portions of their homes.

Sandbags will continue to be provided to residents in the city of Canandaigua in anticipation of more precipitation in the city and surrounding area over the weekend. They will be available at the City of Canandaigua School District Administrative Building at 143 North Pearl Street.

For a check of the forecast at any time, click below:

Ontario County adds pallets of sandbags have been deployed in significantly impacted residential areas.

Town of Canandaigua beaches including Butler Road, Onanda Park, and Deep Run Park are open. The City of Canandaigua beach at Kershaw Park remains closed at this time, according to Ontario County.

Ontario County also says the Flood Information Center will open Monday at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 113 South Main Street. Impacted individuals may visit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center will provide flood recovery information, resources, and practical guidance.