ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a part of post flooding cleanup efforts in the Finger Lakes, Ontario County leaders and volunteers have been distributing sandbags to the public throughout the day to prepare for any future flooding that may occur.

In the midst of record flooding happening in Canandaigua, Ontario County Commissioner of Public Works Bill wright says that there’s been a great turnout for the sandbags, and a great need for the help.

“We were running out of sandbags for probably two, three hours. We were just making them and as soon as we made them, they were out the door and in the back of people’s pick-ups and things like that,” says Wright.

Bill Wright says that they’ve been able to catch up pretty well as they distribute their supply between two different sites in the city of Canandaigua. And while this is helpful as a preventative measure for additional minor flooding, it’s not a full proof fix.

“You really start by protecting the obvious openings, that’s the best protection. You are not going to protect yourself from a rising creek that’s surrounding your house completely unless you’re willing to put out 800 bags around your house and make a moat, which I think is somewhat unrealistic for most people,” says Wright.

While more people are expected to grab sandbags as they continue to dig out and assess their homes, Wright is also looking at the bigger picture for future flooding events.

“What we have to do is look at a whole list of things including how we do land management. Can we keep the water from hitting our streams all at once, so trying to detrain water and get to our creeks all at once,” says Wright.

The county hopes to develop projects as well as look for both local and federal funding through grants as their focus going forward.

There are two sites located on Pearl St. and another at their safety training facility in Canandaigua that will continue to hand out sandbags as needed through the weekend.