ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Victor and City of Canandaigua are merging their chambers of commerce, rebranding as the “Ontario County Chamber.”

It’s a decision organizers hope will bring much needed help to hundreds of businesses, after struggling amid the pandemic.

“I don’t think we are done dealing with the effects of what COVID has done to our market,” said Ethan Fogg, president of what used to be the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce.

Fogg says we may be on the upswing for COVID, but many businesses are still struggling between inflation and supply chain issues.

“Some have done extraordinary well, others have faced unprecedented challenges, some folks have exited the market,” he said.

That’s where the decision to merge both the Victor and Canandaigua chambers of commerce came into play.

But the idea isn’t new. Fogg says it’s been a discussion for about 20 years.

“We were already friends, there’d been a discovery phase, we have a lot of members in common, it’s with their confidence we felt this made a lot of sense,” he said.

Jason DiBiase, from what used to be the Victor Chamber of Commerce, reached out to Fogg to make it happen at the end of 2021. DiBiase, is also a Victor business owner himself.

He says for years, the two chambers have worked together, reaching businesses beyond just Ontario county. But never put a name on the collaboration.

Through merging, DiBiase says they can connect more closely, and welcome aboard more rural areas.

“Those smaller communities, they have so many things to offer,” said DiBiase. “We have micro breweries, nice restaurants in Finger Lakes Area that are in smaller communities, this is just a great way for them to get recognition and exposure.”

It’s a collaboration they hope opens up more conversations, affordable health insurance and even education.

Ultimately, the long-term goal is to help make the Finger Lakes Region the place to be: whether that’s college, raising a family, or just vacationing.

The two chambers have over 700 members in the merger.

Some services the new chamber hopes to make available include: