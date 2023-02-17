CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution No. 117-2023 at their board meeting on Thursday, which passes a vote that the board has no confidence in their County Clerk Matthew Hoose.

According to a statement from the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, they say they have an obligation to the residents of Ontario County to ensure all operations are carried out in a competent and effective manner.

Their statement also says in June 2022, Ontario County leadership was notified their County Clerk was significantly behind in remitting required reports and payments to various New York State entities. Since that time, County Administration and the Board Chairman say they have worked patiently with the County Clerk to ensure that all payments and reports are brought current.

The County Administration and Board Chairman add that despite their efforts, the Clerk continued to fail to remit payments in a timely manner and has consistently refused to report to the relevant oversight committees of the Board of Supervisors.

“Ultimately, the clerk was requested to present and answer some questions at the Government operations and insurance committee and the Ways and Means committee last Wednesday,” Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt told News 8. “[Hoose] did not arrive or show up to those meetings. The Chairman of those two committees sent questions to the clerk in writing and asked that he show up to the board meeting last night […] and again he did not show up.”

The statement from Ontario County says that to ensure the integrity of the office and operations, the Board of Supervisors has engaged a forensic audit firm to begin a thorough audit of all banking transactions to and from five accounts which were discovered to be controlled solely by the County Clerk and outside the oversight of the County’s Finance Department as required by the County’s Local Law.

They add that the results of the audit will be made available to the public at a later date.

News 8 has reached out to Hoose for comment.

Attached is the full resolution passed at Thursday’s night’s meeting.