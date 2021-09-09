Ontario County Board approves resolutions to subpoena sheriff over sexual harassment allegations

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff and his department may soon be subpoenaed in the wake of sexual harassment allegations brought against Sheriff Kevin Henderson and other department heads. Two resolutions to put these plans into action were approved by the entire board with only one supervisor objecting to the first one. The second was unanimous.

Since multiple anonymous calls that came into the county compliance tip line were deemed credible by an outside counsel the board created a five-member investigations committee tonight with the power to subpoena the sheriff’s office for phone records and documents.

It can also interview those accused of making inappropriate sexual comments to department employees — creating a toxic work environment.

“I found them to be really heart-wrenching and, at this day and age a lot of that is not tolerable,” County Board Chairperson Jack Marren said. “I myself as chairperson of the board continue to reinforce intimidation and retaliation there is no pace for it.”

“There is no satisfaction in this situation,” County Administrator Chris DeBolt told us. “It’s a tough situation for the county and employees in that department so the board took the steps we needed to take to move this forward.”

BREAKING🚨: @OntarioCountyNY Supervisors passed both resolutions to create an Investigation Committee to subpoena & do an internal investigation on sexual harassment claims against Sheriff Henderson. Also, have a task force decide on removing the 9-1-1 center from the Sheriff. pic.twitter.com/eBsOyPYUgL — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) September 10, 2021

That second resolution approved tonight means the board will move forward to create a task force to decide if and where the county 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Division will move — stripping it from the sheriff’s office. There is no set timeline for the next steps yet.

While Sheriff Henderson denied in an initial statement any wrongdoing and refused to step down. He has not responded to our requests to comment on these updated allegations.