Rochester NY, WROC-TV - UPDATE: Ontario County sheriff's deputies say they have located Owen Guest, 13, from Phelps.

According to deputies, Guest was previously reported missing Wednesday evening after an argument with his parents and was last seen walking away from his home in the Village of Phelps.

Deputies said he did not take his cell phone and is believed to be on foot during the initial investigation.

We'll provide more information as soon as we receive it.