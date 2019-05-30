Local News

Update: Missing Phelps teen has been located

Posted: May 30, 2019 01:37 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 07:54 AM EDT

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - UPDATE: Ontario County sheriff's deputies say they have located Owen Guest, 13, from Phelps.

According to deputies, Guest was previously reported missing Wednesday evening after an argument with his parents and was last seen walking away from his home in the Village of Phelps. 

Deputies said he did not take his cell phone and is believed to be on foot during the initial investigation. 

We'll provide more information as soon as we receive it. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected