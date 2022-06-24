ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Summer has come back to Monroe County following an announcement Friday of Ontario Beach’s public swimming hours.

Despite struggles earlier in the summer to source lifeguards, Ontario Beach Park will be staffed every day through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced.

However, this doesn’t mean that swimming will always be allowed during those hours.

There are several reasons why the beach may temporarily close to swimming during the summer, according to Monroe County’s website:

Bacteria, one of the more well-known reasons for closure, has been associated with swimming-related illnesses. Officials use indicator bacteria such as fecal coliform, enterococcus and E. coli, which are easy to test for and frequently appear alongside other, much more harmful viruses and bacteria.

Storm water runoff and other particular matter from the Genesee River may occasionally flow into the lake, affecting water quality.

Local rainfall may wash contaminants to either the beach or nearby streams that affect the quality and safety of Ontario lake.

Organic debris from a variety of sources, such as decaying plant matter, may cause closure due to the potential for bacterial growth.

Water clarity is also cause to close the beach, as any matter blocking ultraviolet light in the lake allows for the growth of bacteria.

When lifeguards are not on duty, swimming is prohibited.

To help alleviate the lifeguard staffing shortage, Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced a pay raise for state-hired lifeguards, bumping the roughly $15 hourly wages up to about $20.

“Summer is officially back,” Bello stated in a press release. “We ask that everyone stay safe while swimming and come cool off on those hot summer days at the beach with the whole family.”

Lifeguards in Monroe County must be CPR certified before their first shift, among other qualifications. To learn more about becoming a lifeguard in Monroe County, click here.