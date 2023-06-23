ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Swimming at Ontario Beach Park is open for the 2023 season starting Friday, according to Monroe County.

Monroe County lifeguards will be on duty during allowed swimming hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. This will last until Labor Day.

Swimming will not be allowed while lifeguards are not on duty. Officials also say free swim lessons will be offered for ages five and up from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. every Wednesday.

Water conditions can be checked prior to heading to the park by calling (585) 752-5887.

The Dentzel Carousel is also in operation from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Organizers say the historic carousel was installed in 1905 and has remained in its original location ever since.

This weekend, Ontario Beach Park will host the 2023 Harborfest, featuring free family-friendly events — including a sand sculpture, a volleyball tournament, and an antique fire equipment display.

Live music, with groups such as Honey and Vinegar, Inside Out, Darryl Parker, and more, will take the stage on the Performance Pavillion and the Tent Stage.

Ontario Beach Park has restrooms and changing rooms that are open to the public. The park also makes note of an accessible mat that can be used by anyone who utilizes a wheelchair, walker, wagon or stroller.