Ontario Beach Park officially open for public swimming

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the temperature gradually rises, people can now enjoy a refreshing swim at Ontario Beach Park, which officially opened for the 2021 season Friday.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that public swimming will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. across every day of the week through Labor Day. Public swimming sessions will also be accompanied by Monroe County lifeguards who will be on duty.

“I’m excited to mark the start of summer with the official opening of public swimming at Ontario Beach Park,” Bello said. “The park is a great place for free family fun and like so many across our community, I look forward to enjoying warm, sunny summer days relaxing with my family in the sand and cooling off with a swim in Lake Ontario.”

In addition to public swimming, free swim lessons for ages 5 and up are offered between 10 and 10:45 a.m. every Wednesday.

To check the water condition or to verify swimming is open, call: (585) 753-5887